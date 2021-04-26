Registration has begun for the Birdathon, one of Audubon Vermont’s biggest fundraisers of the year. Conducted every year since 2000, the Birdathon takes place over a 24-hour period, during which participants go outside and count as many different bird species as they can. This year's Birdathon takes place on Saturday, May 22.
Participants can go birding for the entire 24 hours, do a single morning or afternoon session, or head outside for an hour here or there. They can build a birding team online, gathering teammates from anywhere around the country, or go it alone.
Funds raised support the operations of Audubon Vermont. From Bennington to Newport, from the Connecticut River to Lake Champlain, Audubon Vermont protects birds and the places birds need to thrive through science, advocacy, education and on-the-ground conservation programs.
"We’ve lost three billion birds and two-thirds of all North American species are threatened by climate change," the organization said in a release. "Audubon Vermont’s on-the-ground actions to address the threats of climate change focus on conservation of Vermont’s working forests and fields, the restoration of bird habitat with native Plants for Birds, and advocacy for strong climate policies at the local, state and federal levels."
For more information or to register, visit https://p2p.onecause.com/audubonbirdathon/home