BENNINGTON -- United Counseling Service (UCS) announced the return of the Southern Vermont Youth Summit. After a brief hiatus due to the pandemic, the Youth Summit has returned, and registration is open until Friday.
The event is open to any Bennington County youth ages 13 to 18. The Youth Summit will take place on Saturday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grace Christian School at 104 Kocher Drive in Bennington.
The keynote speaker, Dawn Campbell, Assistant Director of Student Services with the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union (SVSU), will discuss equity and inclusion, helping students find a sense of pride in themselves and learning to appreciate their differences. Workshops will include Suicide Prevention, Substance Use Awareness, Career Skills, Living Healthy Lifestyles and more.
“This event provides an opportunity for youth to share their thoughts and ideas about their generation’s problems.” says Rebecca Shuler, Youth Service Manager at Children, Youth and Family Service Division of UCS. “There will be some fun workshops and some informative ones, allowing youth to have conversations about difficult topics like substance use and suicide prevention.”
This year, thanks to the Vermont Community Foundation and the Gregory S. Hillman Fund, the Summit is free. To register for this free event visit ucsvt.org. Lunch will be provided and there will be drawings for prizes throughout the day. For information, contact Rebecca Shuler at rshuler@ucsvt.org or call 802.442.5491.