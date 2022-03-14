Studio Hill

The owners of Studio Hill, Caroline and Jesse McDougall have been working tirelessly to transition their conventionally-run farm into a holistically-managed, chemical-free operation.

In order to pay the bills and ensure that their family farm thrives for generations to come, Studio Hill has turned to agritourism as an auxiliary source of income. Seeking to learn more about the promises of regenerative agriculture, visitors come from all over the country to spend a few days exploring the abundance and hope in the regenerating ecosystem.

Like with many small agricultural businesses, the real challenge was accessing capital to fund their expansion. A campaign on Steward’s website aims to raise $1.4M that will fund the loan needed to increase Studio Hill’s acreage, grow its livestock herd and expand its farm stay capacity.

Those wishing to support the growth of regenerative agriculture and participate in Studio Hill’s lending campaign can visit gosteward.com for further details.

