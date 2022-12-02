BENNINGTON— Grammy-nominated songwriter and Vermont transplant Reed Foehl will perform at the Bennington Performing Arts Center at Oldcastle Theatre for a Winter Solstice Show later this month.
Foehl will be joined by writing partner and friend Putnam Murdock at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 19.
Foehl was raised in a small New England town whose folk/Americana music tells stories with a voice that pushes boundaries, while paying homage to tradition. Foehl recently released his sixth studio album — "Wild Wild Love" — recorded with The Band of Heathens.
“Reed has the ability to transport the soul, a true master. One of the great songwriters of our time," says Gregory Alan Isakov
Singer/songwriter Putnam Murdock will open the show with a combination of old-time folk, country and blues music. His songwriting presents an honest voice of Americana music. As a one-man band or a full ensemble, the intimacy remains obvious in either his contemporary sonic collages or his classic ballads. Murdock performs around the Northeast and is expected to release a new record in early 2023 titled "Long Time to Make Old Friends," that contains all songs written with longtime friend and co-writer Foehl.
Murdock and Foehl have been writing songs together since 2001 and grew up with parents who played in a country bluegrass band together for 25 years.
Tickets can be purchased at bpacvt.org/tickets. Doors and box office opens at 6:30 p.m. with performances starting at 7:30 p.m.