BENNINGTON — The American Red Cross urged people to have fun at Fourth of July parades, barbeques and fireworks. But they urged celebrations to follow tips to keep everyone safe.
Firework Fun
Enjoy fireworks by attending a public event run by professionals. Stay at least 500 feet away from where the fireworks are being launched.
Never give fireworks to small children, and never throw or point a firework toward people, animals, vehicles, structures or flammable materials. Always follow the instructions on the packaging.
When lighting your own fireworks, keep a supply of water close by as a precaution.
Grilling
Never grill indoors. Keep the grill out in the open, away from the house, the deck, tree branches or anything that could catch fire.
Always supervise a grill when in use.
Don’t add charcoal starter fluid when coals have already been ignited.
Swimming and beaches
Get out of the water at the first sign of thunder and lightning and stay out until 30 minutes after the last signs of the storm.
Swim only at the beach or pool with a lifeguard, within the designated swimming area.
Don’t dive headfirst. Walk in open waters carefully.
Kids and inexperienced swimmers should wear proper floatation devices.