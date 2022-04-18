BENNINGTON -- Be prepared to act when emergencies arise. Join the ranks of those who can spring into action when trouble strikes to help people in the minutes that matter. More than 5 million people choose award-winning American Red Cross courses to learn life-saving skills each year.
The American Red Cross CPR/AED & First Aid course will be offered on Thursday from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Bennington Rec Center, 655 Gage Street.
Facilitated by a certified instructor, the Adult First Aid/CPR/AED course equips students with the knowledge necessary to recognize and care for a variety of first aid, breathing, and cardiac emergencies involving adults. Upon successful completion of the course, participants will earn a certification that satisfies OSHA-mandated job requirements, workplace or other regulatory requirements, and is valid for two years. For more information, contact the Rec Center at 802-442-1053.
Future classes will be held on July 24 at 9:00 a.m., and Oct. 24 at 4:30 p.m.