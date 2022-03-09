MONTPELIER — Recovery Vermont is proud to announce that it will be holding a Recovery Leadership Conference on April 4 featuring state leaders, renowned journalists and speakers.
The conference’s theme is “It Takes a Village: New Approaches to Vermont’s Addiction Epidemic.”
This is an all-day event and will be held in person for up to 128 guests at Jenna’s House in Johnson, Vt.
The event will simulcast via a Zoom for all who would like to join us.
You can learn more and purchase tickets at recoveryvermont.org/leadership-conference.