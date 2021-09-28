BENNINGTON — The Bennington Recreation Center is offering an after-school care program from 3 to 5:30 p.m. each weekday from now through the end of December. The program will take place at the Bennington Sports Center (the former Catamount Elementary) at 230 School St.
Called “After-school Care with the BFYMCA,” the goal of the service is to provide a fun, safe and active experience for your child. The program features homework assistance, outdoor and gym activities, arts and crafts projects, group initiative games and other enriching activities. An afternoon snack is also provided.
Located in downtown Bennington, the program is central for many parents in the community. Students from Bennington Elementary can simply cross the street to the Bennington Sports Center. Students located farther away can be dropped off by their parents.
Other transportation options are in the works. Bennington Recreation Center Branch Director Kayla Becker said, “We are currently working on having the Bennington Sports Center added as a stop to the appropriate local bus routes.” Becker plans on keeping parents advised as those plans develop.
Cost for the after school program is $12 per day and $60 per week. Financial aid for up to 50 percent of the cost is available. Sign-up in advance is required, as space is limited. For more information on signing up or financial aid, contact Kayla Becker at kbecker@bfymca.org or 802-442-1053.