BENNINGTON — For those struggling to keep their kids busy over break, the Bennington Free Library’s got your back. Beginning Wednesday, “Read Around the Block: Storytime with Linda and Carrie at The Village Chocolate Shoppe” is available on the library Facebook page or CAT-TV Channel 1095.
Explore the store with Denise Monte and meet Benny and Molly, the huge chocolate moose. See how Ken Monte makes chocolate candy — right in the shop’s kitchen. Listen to the stories read by Linda and Carrie, “Looking for a Moose” and “Sheila Ray’s Peppermint Stick,” and watch Denise sign the stories in American Sign Language.
The library reminds the community to stock up on books, magazines, DVDs and audiobooks to keep occupied during the holidays. Or, for a budget-friendly alternative to Netflix, download a holiday movie using Hoopla, the Bennington Free Library’s digital media service.
For families looking to enjoy the arts, check out the library’s passes to area museums. For folk who love the outdoors, take advantage of its Prospect Mountain Nordic Ski Passes or snowshoe program.