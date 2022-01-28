BENNINGTON -- The Rowley Agency's Bennington office announced the promotion of Joe Ralbovsky to vice president and shareholder. Ralbowsky joined the Bennington office in 2003. The company said his loss control activities are well known and his common-sense solutions to issues speaks to his professional standing in the insurance industry.
In addition, Matt Becker has also been promoted to vice president and shareholder. He joined The Rowley Agency in 2009 and his book of business began to grow exceptionally fast. Then in 2020, with the untimely, tragic passing of Dan Duhamel, Becker was thrown into a leadership role where he has done an outstanding job guiding the company's benefits department to new heights, the company said.
For more information, please contact Daniel E. Church, CEO at 603.224.2562 or dchurch@rowleyagency.com.