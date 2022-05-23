BENNINGTON — Queer Connect, Inc. is excited to host community centered events to celebrate this year’s June Pride in support of LGBTQIA+ individuals locally and beyond. After a two year hiatus from an in-person parade, this season is long anticipated!
To kick start the month, Queer Connect in partnership with Alliance for Community Transformations (ACT) is hosting a pride themed photography exhibit called Being Your Beauty: A Series of Coming Out Stories. Please join Queer Connect for the opening reception on June 4 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Left Bank in North Bennington. Attendees will be able to engage with the photographer Augusta Rose, as well as local youth who are being honored as winners of ACT Bennington’s annual Photovoice contest, this year in response to “Brave Spaces.”
Later in the month, Queer Connect, co-sponsored by the Better Bennington Corporation, will host a Pride Day on June 26. Participants can anticipate a parade and after parade block party all in downtown Bennington. The parade begins at 11 a.m. with the block party to immediately follow. This event is family friendly, complete with fun activities, performances, live music, vendors, food trucks, and more!
For more information about these events, specifically the parade route, visit http://queerconnectbennington.com/ or email Jess Bouchard at queerconnect@yahoo.com.