MONTPELIER — The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets and UVM Extension is holding a special Q&A session focused on what to do with flooded produce, corn, pasture, and other forage crops.
The session takes place Thursday at noon via Microsoft Teams. To access the session, visit https://agriculture.vermont.gov/flood. If you cannot attend the live session, a recording will be posted at agriculture.vermont.gov/flood.
Anyone with specific questions or in need of resources should visit https://agriculture.vermont.gov/flood, email agr.floodresponse@vermont.gov, or call 802-828-5667.