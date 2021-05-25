BENNINGTON — The public is invited to help imagine new uses for the green at the Bennington Recreation Center on Gage Street on Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m.
The Town of Bennington recently received a Recreational Facilities grant from the state to enclose the green space with a new fence and an Animating Infrastructure grant from the Vermont Arts Council, which will support the development of the new enclosed space with art and storytelling.
This free event will be led by Kate Cooper of MSK Engineers and will focus on spatial programming possibilities within the site. Future activities led by Matthew Perry of the Vermont Arts Exchange will focus on the artistic installations. All are welcome to come and share their ideas for a new town green space.