BENNINGTON — What does it mean to be a refugee? What is the process of refugee resettlement? What does resettlement mean in Bennington County? How do communities benefit from resettlement? What can communities do to help refugees as they build new lives in a new country?
These are some of the questions that will be answered at a public meeting on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Meetinghouse, 108 School Street, Bennington. The Meetinghouse is accessible to all.
The speaker will be Jack Rossiter-Munley, case manager and interim office lead with the Ethiopian Community Development Council (ECDC). ECDC is one of 10 non-profit agencies in the United States contracted by the State Department to work with refugees. ECDC is the resettlement agency that operates in Southern Vermont and which recently opened an office in Bennington.
A total of 150 refugees have been resettled in Southern Vermont, mostly in Brattleboro. There are currently 32 individuals in Bennington County and there are plans to welcome more.
Rossiter-Munley was a volunteer, tutoring refugees, prior to starting his work with ECDC. He has a masters in journalism from Columbia University and two degrees from Marlboro College, in cultural history and international relations. Most recently he was a freelance journalist, writing, editing, and doing audio and multimedia productions.
The program is co-sponsored by the Bennington Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) and the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Bennington (UUFB).
Refreshments will be available at the close of the meeting.