NORTH BENNINGTON — Project Against Violent Encounters and Planned Parenthood of Northern New England are inviting the public to join them at the Lake Paran Recreation Area on Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m., to "create comfort" for those experiencing violence by creating artwork to decorate the walls of the PAVE shelter.
All art supplies will be provided, as well as snacks and giveaways. Entrance to the Lake Paran swimming area will be sponsored for the first 50 attendees, though entrance to the swimming area is not required to participate in the art portion of the event.
After over a year without many in-person outreach events, enthusiasm is building for the chance to be out in the community, PAVE said.
“Art is an amazing opportunity for connection,” said Kelsey Dueland, an outreach advocate for PAVE. “We’re excited not only to connect with our supporters, but also to share in this event with a health-focused service provider like Planned Parenthood.”
Local artists and volunteers from both organizations will be on hand to provide guidance and offer information about local resources. No tickets are required for this free event, but supplies and giveaways will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
PAVE is Bennington County’s non-profit for survivors of domestic and sexual violence. In addition to a 24/7 crisis hotline, PAVE offers shelter for those fleeing violence and long-term case management to assist survivors in achieving permanency.
Planned Parenthood of Northern New England is the largest reproductive health care and sexuality education provider and advocate in northern New England with 21 health centers across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.