MONTPELIER -- The House Committee on Government Operations will hold a public hearing on Proposal 2, a proposed amendment to the state Constitution regarding the prohibition of slavery and indentured servitude. The hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 20, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the House Chamber at the Statehouse in Montpelier and on Zoom.
Members of the public are invited to testify regarding the Legislature’s work on Proposal 2.
Individuals wishing to testify may do so in person or by zoom. Please register to testify at https://legislature.vermont.gov/links/proposition-2-public-hearing, and please specify if you intend to testify in person or by Zoom.
In order to ensure there is enough time for everyone to speak, remarks can be no longer than five minutes. People are welcome to submit testimony via e-mail to testimony@leg.state.vt.us. Please indicate in the subject line Proposal 2 Public Comment.
Anyone planning to attend and needing accommodations to participate should contact the Sergeant at Arms at 802-828-2228 by Jan. 15.