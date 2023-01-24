Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Arlington's newest restaurant, Bronwyn-on-Battenkill, opened Friday night. With renowned Chef Tim Wiechmann in the kitchen and his wife Bronwyn managing, the new restaurant brings "the new food of Germany and Central Europe" to Bennington County. Wiechmann, who has two other successful restaurants in the Boston area, has the distinction of being a winner on "Beat Bobby Flay" with his schnitzel, and has also been featured on Travel Network's "Food Paradise."

Wiechmann describes the cuisine as "simple but sophisticated at the same time," and takes pride in providing top quality food but in a laid back atmosphere. "We like to bring the party, too," he said.

