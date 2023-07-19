BENNINGTON — Join Bennington Project Independence, Adult Day Service, on Aug. 6 for a fun-filled fundraiser.
BPI will host a family friendly Mini-Golf Afternoon of Fun at Sunset Playland, 1487 Harwood Hill Rd. in Bennington, from 1 to 5 p.m.. The cost is $15 per person/$30 for a family of four, and kids 5 and under are free. Grilled hot dogs and hamburgers will be available for an additional cost, and there will be a bake sale, a lottery ticket basket raffle and lots of fun for everyone!
This event will help support the comprehensive range of services and programs Bennington Project Independence, Adult Day Service provides for older persons, younger adults with disabilities and their family caregivers throughout Bennington County. For more information on how you and your family can get in on all the fun, contact BPI at 802-442-8136 or email at info@bpiads.org.
For more information on Bennington Project Independence, visit https://bpiads.org/.