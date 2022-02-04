MONTPELIER – Prevent Child Abuse Vermont (PCAVT) announced the 23rd annual WALK for Children, and the Event Chair for the WALK planning committee. Brandiann Cornell will be leading the effort to increase the awareness and fundraising by this community event which will take place in Montpelier on Oct. 1, 2022.
Cornell has worked at FoodScience Corporation for the past eight years, where she is currently the Channel Marketing Manager. She has a passion for serving her community and helping people through advocating for health and wellness. Over the past 18 years, she has been passionate about the youth of Vermont and has been a committed foster parent. These days she specializes in newborns with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome, and serves on the board of directors for GEMS (Girls Empowered, Motivated, Strengthened), a leadership camp for middle school girls.
“I am so excited to join the WALK because I care about the health and wellness of our youth,” said Cornell. “For 18 years I have been working with families within our community and have seen the positive impact that PCAVT has had. My hope for the WALK this year is to not only raise funds to keep these valuable resources going but to raise awareness throughout the state so more people can benefit from PCAVT’s work”
The WALK for Children will start and finish on the Statehouse lawn in Montpelier. Participants are encouraged to start teams to walk in person or participate wherever they live with a virtual option. Registration opens at 9 a.m. with the WALK starting at 10 a.m. There will be activities and information for all ages, and all proceeds go to support the effective child abuse prevention programs and training that PCAVT conducts. Information about the WALK is available at pcavt.org/events.
The WALK planning committee is seeking members with a variety of skills. Contact Mary Rockwell Thon, Development Director, at mthon@pcavt.org, for more information.