MONTPELIER — Prevent Child Abuse Vermont announced a new fundraiser that anyone can take part in, at any time, from anywhere. Do Absolutely Anything (to prevent child abuse) is an online platform that provides the tools to anyone who wants to raise funds doing any kind of activity they like. It is available all year long, allowing participants to start and promote their activity at the time that works best for them.
“These types of do-it-yourself fundraisers are growing in popularity because they are easy to do, effective, and allow participants to support causes in the way they choose,” explains Mary Rockwell Thon, PCAVT Development Director. “PCAVT is thrilled to provide this opportunity to anyone who wants to raise the crucial funds needed for our prevention work in Vermont, and we are here to help you create a fundraiser that best suits your interests.”
Participants can do any activity they choose — hiking, swimming, yoga, crafting, skiing, baking, yard sales — literally anything. They create a fundraising page on the Do Absolutely Anything website, personalize it, and invite friends and family to donate to their efforts and join them in their activity. They set their goals, and donors can simply and securely donate online. Activities can happen at the time and place each fundraiser chooses.
All funds raised will go toward the prevention work of PCAVT for programs such as the Healthy Relationships Project, Family Support Programs, and Safe Environments for Infants and Toddlers. To learn more and create a fundraiser, visit pcavt.org/events.