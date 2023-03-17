POWNAL — Vermont State Police report that 42-year-old Tonya Florio of Pownal — with three juveniles in the vehicle — intentionally crashed into another vehicle multiple times last night at 11:15 p.m. before running into the ditch in the area of US Route 7 and Mann Hill Road in Pownal.
Police said 22-year-old Alyssa Burgess of Pittsfield was the victim of a road rage incident in which Florio allegedly rammed her vehicle twice before leaving the travel portion of the roadway and getting stuck in a ditch. Florio was charged with negligent operation and cruelty to a child times 3.
Florio was transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing and released on conditions that she appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on Monday to answer to the charges.