POWNAL -- Pownal is holding a special session to ask the public for input on enhancing the new Town Hall site with pollinator-friendly native gardens and habitats.
The event is held on April 22 from 6 to 7 p.m.
The pollinator-friendly native gardens and habitat will be planned, planted, and cared for by local volunteers of all ages and experience levels.
This kickoff session will describe the project and provide educational information about pollinator gardens and the importance of native plants. There will also be an opportunity for participants to ask questions.
There are many ways for volunteers of all ages and experience levels to contribute: time, ideas, expertise, donate plants and seeds, grow seedlings, share tools and equipment, and encourage participation.
Please reach out via e-mail to parks.recreation@townofpownal.org with any questions prior to the event.