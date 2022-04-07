WATERBURY CENTER — Ten schools in Vermont and New Hampshire received a $25,000 Literacy Grant from the Children’s Literacy Foundation. One of the schools receiving the grant is Pownal Elementary School.
The CLiF Year of the Book is awarded to elementary and middle schools serving pre-K through grade six that have demonstrated a commitment to literacy and creative ideas for celebrating reading and writing. Schools have a significant percentage of students underperforming on reading and writing assessments, as well as students from under-resourced backgrounds.
"CLiF was so impressed by the enthusiasm of all our Year of the Book grant applicants. Their dedication to their students and their community, especially with the difficulties of COVID, and the creativity with which they plan to apply Year of the Book to their classroom and school calendars, really inspired our team," said Program Director Meredith Scott.
Goals for the Year of the Book are to create a culture of literacy within a school community, encourage reading and writing, integrate literacy into other areas of the curriculum, increase family engagement in literacy and make high-quality books accessible to all students. The program offers author and storyteller visits, inspiring literacy activities, fun family events, new books for both the school and local public library, new books for classrooms and ten new books for each student to choose and keep.
The Year of the Book kicks off at the beginning of the school year with an invigorating storytelling presentation and an initial book giveaway. Additional literacy events and book giveaways continue through the year. Over the last two school years, Year of the Book programming has been a little different, with some events virtual or outdoors, and book giveaways modified according to pandemic guidelines. That has not stopped CLiF from celebrating literacy with schools across both states and delivering books into the hands of children who need them most.