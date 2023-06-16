POWNAL — The volunteers who have worked to create a pollinator-friendly flower garden at the new Pownal Town Hall are hosting a Pollinator Week Celebration on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The family-friendly event will be held at the Town Hall at 511 Center Street in Pownal, and is free and open to all.
In the event of rain, the festivities will be held inside Town Hall.
There will be crafts and activities for kids (including bee-themed temporary tattoos), and interested participants can tour the pollinator garden and learn about the hundreds of new native plants that have created a vibrant public space.
The volunteers will also provide light refreshments, including treats from Pownal’s own Threat-Neutralized Bakery.
Pollinator Week was established by the Pollinator Partnership and given a national designation more than a decade ago. It has now grown into an international celebration, promoting the valuable ecosystem services provided by bees, birds, butterflies, bats, beetles, moths, wasps, and flies.