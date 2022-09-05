POWNAL — The volunteers who have been working to create a pollinator-friendly flower garden at the new Pownal Town Hall are hosting a community event on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will be held outdoors at the site, located at 511 Center Street, and is free and open to all.
There will be activities for kids, including rock painting, making and coloring "seed bombs," bee-themed temporary tattoos, and also the opportunity to help with a new "kids garden" area.
Volunteers will show what’s been planted this summer, as well as some ideas for the larger garden to be completed next spring. The community’s input is welcome. Visitors can also learn more about pollinator gardens.
Fall snacks and refreshments from the Apple Barn will be provided free of charge.
In spring 2022 the Pownal Parks & Recreation Committee received a $3,000 grant from the Vermont Community Foundation’s Spark Connecting Community grant program. Building on an idea suggested by a Pownal resident, the Committee submitted a project to create pollinator-friendly gardens and habitat in order to spark community activity, while at the same time creating a vibrant public space that enhances the new Town Hall site.