POWNAL — A 48-year-old Pownal man was injured early Wednesday morning following an accident on U.S. Route 7 near Burrington Road.
According to Vermont State Police, Daniel J. Schulman was traveling northbound in his 2012 Ford van on Route 7 when he lost control, crashed and the van landed on its roof. Police said Schulman was driving approximately 60 to 65 miles per hour, and using his cellphone. VSP said Schulman was distracted due to using an electronic portable device and veered off the shoulder of the roadway, ultimately causing the vehicle to lose control and roll over onto its roof. The vehicle was totaled.
Schulman sustained minor injuries from the collision and was transported to Southwestern Medical Center for further medical evaluation.
The Vermont State Police were assisted on the scene by Pownal Fire Department, Pownal Rescue Squad, and All Service Citgo of Bennington.