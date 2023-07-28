POWNAL — The Vermont State Police-Shaftsbury Barracks responded to Sunflower Street in the Town of Pownal on July 9 at approximately 6 p.m. for a report of a family fight. The investigation revealed that Chris Brown, 38, of Pownal had caused pain and bodily injury to another family member.
After multiple attempts, Brown was finally located and taken into custody. Brown was transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing and ultimately held without bail charged with first degree aggravated domestic assault at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility.