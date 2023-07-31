POWNAL — Pownal Parks & Rec is hosting an open house at the Center Street Park & Skatepark on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. to showcase the recent park improvements made possible by a $10,000 “Partnership for Success” grant. Center Street Park is located directly behind the new Town Hall at 511 Center Street in Pownal.
Dedicated volunteers have worked to improve the skateboard ramps and to offer other amenities for non-skaters, including pull-up bars and a rock-climbing wall. There is also a new shed to store games and equipment along with a new bike rack.
The event is open to all and will feature a skateboarding demo, live music by Immune Friction, a local ice cream truck, refreshments, and helmet giveaways.
For more information, please contacts Pownal Parks & Rec at parks.recreation@townofpownal.org.