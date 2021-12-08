HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — Shop for stocking stuffers locally this year, with gift certificates, drink tokens and other thoughtful items.
Today through Sunday, The Polish Hall at 12 Mechanic Street in Hoosick Falls will host its 12th Annual “Hall-A-Palooza Membership Drive."
A penny raffle is one of the many events planned. Specialty gift baskets — including a wine and liquor basket and golf basket — gift certificates, lottery tickets and more will be auctioned.
The Polish Hall will offer the Fish Fry Sandwich with chips and a pickle for $8 today, served from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, a preview of items is available, as well as tickets to purchase. Doors open at 12 p.m. and the penny raffle drawing will take place at 4 p.m. Participants do not need to be present to win.