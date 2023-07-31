ARLINGTON — The Vermont State Police are seeking the identity of a person who tried — unsuccessfully — to steal a bicycle in the Town of Arlington.
According to VSP, police responded to an attempted bicycle theft Sunday at 8:21 a.m. on Vermont Route 7A. The individual tried to take the bicycle from the location but was stopped by a nearby citizen.
At this point in the investigation, the Vermont State Police are seeking help identifying the person in the photos. Anyone who can anyone this person should get in touch with the VSP Shaftsbury at 802-442-5421 and ask to speak with Trooper Ryan Criss. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.