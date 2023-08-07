WOODFORD — The Vermont State Police responded to several residences located on VT Route 9, in the town of Woodford, between Aug. 4-6 for reports of vehicle break-ins.
Three suspects are involved in the thefts — two females and one male. At this point in the investigation, the Vermont State Police are seeking help identifying the person in the photos. If anyone can identify these suspects, please contact the VSP Shaftsbury barracks at 802-442-5421 and ask to speak with Trooper Daniel Krzeminski.
Anonymous tips can be submitted online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit. The Vermont State Police would like to urge residents to lock their vehicles to prevent break-ins.