BENNINGTON -- The Turning Point Recovery Center was one of three community organizations to receive a donation from the Pinsonneault family and friends. The Cancer Center Community Crusaders were presented with a check earlier this month, and a third organization will receive a donation in August.
Each group receives $2,725 -- money raised from the Vermont Steak House dinner that was held on May 20 through the Elks Lodge 567 in Bennington.
Presenting the check recently were Val Dwyer and Rick Pinsonneault, an Elk's member, to Margae Diamond, director of the Turning Point Recovery Center. The Center is located on Main Street in Bennington, but will soon be moving to the Benmont Mill.
Organizers thank all who helped make this possible.