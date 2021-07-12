WILLIAMSTOWN, MASS. — Pine Cobble School is offering endowed need-based scholarships, open to qualified new students entering grades 4-8. This year’s scholarship opportunities include both partial and full tuition scholarships for each academic year the student attends Pine Cobble School, as long as the student remains in good standing.
Scholarships are awarded to select, new students who have a love for learning, a natural curiosity, and a record of outstanding citizenship. Applications will be accepted through July 31.
For more information, visit Pine Cobble School’s website at www.pinecobble.org.