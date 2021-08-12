BENNINGTON — The Southwestern Vermont Regional Cancer Center has received a $2,000 donation from the Pierce family.
The family raised the money in memory of Edmund “Peanut” Pierce, who was treated at the Cancer Center before he died in June.
A memorial stock car race called the ‘Peanut Special’ Memorial on July 10 at Lebanon Valley Speedway in West Lebanon, N.Y., was the source of the donation.
In addition to making the donation, the family also contributed to additional payouts for the winners of the race.
Pierce was a long-time crew chief for his son, Chad, at Lebanon Valley, winning the 2012 Sportsman Track Championship.
In 2012, Pierce was inducted into the New York State Stock Car Association Hall of Fame, and in 2017, he was inducted into the Lebanon Valley Hall of Fame.
“We are appreciative of the care Peanut received here at the Cancer Center and grateful to the racing community for their support,” said his wife, June. “We accomplished what we set out to do.”
In a statement released by the hospital, the family thanked family, friends, and the racing community.
“We are so grateful for this heartfelt donation from the Pierce family,” said Dr. Charlene Ives, the medical director of the Cancer Center. “That the funds were raised in a way so closely connected to Peanut’s interest in racing makes them even more special. We will use the funds to support patients, as they pursue both their treatment and the activities they enjoy.”
The family hopes to continue the event annually. Those interested in contributing should contact Chad at 83cpracing@gmail.com.