HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — The Friends of the Bennington Battlefield and the Hoosick Township Historical Society are hosting a family-friendly picnic and family-fun day at the Battlefield site on July 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Grills and picnic tables will be available. Bring your own picnic, or visit the Moose Kaboose food truck and the Ice Cream Truck, which will be on site.
Eric Buddington and friends will provide period music and teach some of the dances from long ago to the daring. There will be live demonstrations of an Edwardian Picnic, 18th century weaponry, kids activities, guided tours of the Battlefield, and pit cooking.
Also available are three free scheduled, narrated round trip trolley rides from the Battlefield to the Bennington Monument, where you will be able to spend some time and ride to the top of the monument at a reduced rate. You will want to sign up early because there are only three trips offered, the first starting at 10:30 a.m.
The Bennington Battlefield State Historic Site is located on Route 67 in Hoosick Falls.