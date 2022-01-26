Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Check out these furry buddies at Second Chance Animal Shelter, so you can find your next best friend. 

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.