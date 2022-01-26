Bitterly cold. Clear skies. Low -4F. Winds light and variable..
Bitterly cold. Clear skies. Low -4F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: January 26, 2022 @ 11:09 pm
Shin and Shelby, a bonded pair of kitties. Shin is a 9-year-old black and white male and Shelby is a 1-year-old Calico. Their previous owner passed away.
Red, a playful, friendly, and anxious 3-year-old Redbone Coonhound, in the shelter since July. Red's anxiety led his previous owner to give him up.
Check out these furry buddies at Second Chance Animal Shelter, so you can find your next best friend.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.