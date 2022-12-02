Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Steve Langlois, from the Town of Bennington Buildings and Grounds, adorns the Bennington Town Offices with decorations in preparation for the holiday season on Friday.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.