BENNINGTON — More than 100 vendors were lined up along Main, School and Pleasant streets as the annual spring event fully recovered from the pandemic disruptions of the past few years. Police Chief Paul Doucette estimated that by early afternoon, well over 5,000 people had come through. Vendors offered a wide range of crafts, products and services. Multiple food and entertainment options were also back in abundance.
Breaking
Photos: Mayfest, a downtown party, draws 5,000
- By Jim Therrien, Vermont News & Media correspondent
-
-
Trending Now
-
Two victims in White Creek rollover still hospitalized; speed believed a factor
-
Everything must go: Now and Then Books giving away inventory through Monday
-
Five area teens injured in rollover in White Creek N.Y.
-
Suspended Vermont State Police trooper cleared of assault charge over prosecutors' failure to produce documents
-
New Burger King construction finally underway
Local Business News
Vermont Flannel has moved into its permanent location at 96 Depot St. in Manchester. The com…
BENNINGTON — The website for the Scarlett Creation is modern in design and provides informat…
BENNINGTON — Heritage Family Credit Union is seeking permits to construct a new Bennington b…
MONTPELIER — Vermonters who were misled by TurboTax into paying for free tax services will b…
POWNAL — The regional elementary School Board is considering leasing a parcel near Pownal El…