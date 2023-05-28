Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BENNINGTON — More than 100 vendors were lined up along Main, School and Pleasant streets as the annual spring event fully recovered from the pandemic disruptions of the past few years. Police Chief Paul Doucette estimated that by early afternoon, well over 5,000 people had come through. Vendors offered a wide range of crafts, products and services. Multiple food and entertainment options were also back in abundance.

