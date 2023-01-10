Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 33F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: January 11, 2023 @ 2:41 pm
Carol Munson, left, confers with Stacie Ruiz, right, while attending the Knit Wits class at the Manchester Community Library. The group meets Mondays from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
Pam Frothingham works on her creation while attending the Knit Wits class at the Manchester Community Library, which is held Mondays from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
Carol Munson hones her craft while attending the Knit Wits class at the Manchester Community Library. The group meets Mondays from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
Members of the Knit Wits class at the Manchester Community Library knit and chat. The class is held Mondays at 3 to 4:30 p.m.
Photos by Stewart Cairns — Vermont News & Media
