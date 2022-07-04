Thirteen members of the Bennington Rotary Club — one for each of the 13 colonies — took a turn ringing the bell, which crossed the globe aboard the aircraft carrier USS Bennington from World War II until it was decommissioned and scrapped in 1970.
Elle and Ben Farber gather with Uncle Sam in front of Bennington Town Hall.
photos by Isabel Wissner — Bennington Banner
Ben Farber waves a flag in front of Bennington Town Hall.
Isabel Wissner — Bennington Banner
The crowd takes in a reading of the Declaration of Independence.
Isabel Wissner — Bennington Banner
USS Vermont sailors picked up Wilcox Ice Cream after the Poultney 4th of July parade and brought it to the Vermont Veterans' Home.
Isabel Wissner — Bennington Banner
