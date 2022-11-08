The Children's Room at the Bennington Free Library is focused on "Outer Space" this month, complete with astronomy books, solar system puzzles, games, alien puppets, rockets, STEM and lots of art!
Children and their grownups are encouraged to explore, learn, read and play together with friends and family — and, of course, check out books, backpacks and DVDs. Did you know that the library has a telescope that patrons can check out, too?
Families are encouraged to check out the Children's Room and spend some time in space this November.