With the changing of seasons come bargain-hunters ready to refresh their fall wardrobes. Many shoppers could be seen out and about in Manchester this weekend.
Local Business News
WILMINGTON — Long known for its recreational offerings, the Green Mountain State now has ano…
Editor's note: Please note that Bhima Nitta’s name was incorrect in Wednesday's editions.
EAST DORSET — Kimberly Norman has been chosen to be next the executive director of the Wilso…
BENNINGTON — The Green Mountain Community Network, operating as Green Mountain Express, anno…
Connecting Bennington County: Southern Vermont CUD, elected officials celebrate near-completion of fiberoptic buildout
PERU – “They said it couldn’t be done. They didn’t know Southwestern Vermont.”
NORTH BENNINGTON — The slate blue shed sits mostly hidden from the gravel and dirt of Paran …
A ‘Higher Calling:’ Cannabis retailers statewide coming together to help each other in wake of flood
MONTPELIER – Unable to receive the federal aid that other Vermont businesses will receive fr…
- Updated
MONTPELIER — State rules are being crafted to prohibit cannabis-infused foods or drinks that…
BENNINGTON – The NSK Steering Systems America facility on Shields Drive has received recogni…
MONTPELIER — The Department of Financial Regulation (DFR) warns consumers to be on alert for…