Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Snow. Winds will increase late. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow. Winds will increase late. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches. Higher wind gusts possible.