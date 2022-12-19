MANCHESTER — Chabad of Manchester held its menorah lighting in Manchester on Sunday evening. The lighting, held for the celebration of Hanukkah, was hosted by Rabbi Menachem Andrusier and his wife, Faygie. According to Chabad, the holiday is the Jewish eight-day, wintertime “festival of lights,” celebrated with a nightly menorah lighting, special prayers and fried foods. The word Hanukkah means “dedication,” and it celebrates rededication of an ancient Hebrew temple. The holiday is pronounced with a guttural, “kh” sound: "kha-nu-kah" versus "tcha-new-kah."
