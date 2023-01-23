Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Snow blanketed the region from Sunday into Tuesday, as seen here atop the Bennington Battle Monument in Bennington and the Robert Frost Stone House in Shaftsbury. The National Weather Service says today will be cloudy, with a high near 35 and wind gusts as high as 31 mph. On Wednesday, snow will return after 1 p.m.; the chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

