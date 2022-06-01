LONDONDERRY -- Natalie Philpot at The Collaborative has been named winner of the Vermont Children's Trust Foundation Lynne von Trapp award.
Each year the VCTF grants the award to a deserving organization from a list of grantees. This award is in recognition of the organization’s valuable contributions to children and youth in Vermont. The Lynne von Trapp award is a $1,000 gift given in honor of a staff person who displays exemplary leadership of the program.
As programs coordinator at The Collaborate, Philpot, of Manchester, conducts the substance misuse prevention program, Refuse To Use (RTU), with over 360 young people participating from eight schools this year. The RTU program is a community and school-based series of educational substance misuse and asset building events for students primarily in grades 6-12. The program addresses the physical, mental and social well-being of youth through vetted programs, showcasing community involvement and delivering a season pass from a community recreation or theater partner as a healthy alternative.
Since 1999, The Collaborative has served Bennington County, Western Windham and Southern Windsor Counties. The direct service area includes 18 towns encompassing the Northshire and mountain towns and nine schools, focusing on promoting healthy communities and substance free youth through education, programming, environmental strategies and policy development.