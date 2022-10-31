Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott announced the appointment of 33 Vermonters to State boards and commissions during the month of October.

Boards and commissions serve an important role in state government, giving Vermonters numerous opportunities to serve their state and communities.

The Governor’s office is currently soliciting applications to fill vacancies and upcoming term expirations. All those interested in serving on a board or commission should visit the Governor’s website at https://governor.vermont.gov/boards_and_commission to apply.

Local Southern Vermont appointments made by the Governor during the month of October are listed below:

Vermont Community Development Board

Cynthia Gubb, Londonderry

Lisa Sullivan, Wilmington

Criminal Justice Council

Former Vermont Attorney General Bill Sorrell, Burlington

Maira Tungatarova, Brattleboro

Shawn Pratt, Bennington

Plumbers Examining Board

Steve Goodrich, North Bennington

