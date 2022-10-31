MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott announced the appointment of 33 Vermonters to State boards and commissions during the month of October.
Boards and commissions serve an important role in state government, giving Vermonters numerous opportunities to serve their state and communities.
The Governor’s office is currently soliciting applications to fill vacancies and upcoming term expirations. All those interested in serving on a board or commission should visit the Governor’s website at https://governor.vermont.gov/boards_and_commission to apply.
Local Southern Vermont appointments made by the Governor during the month of October are listed below:
Vermont Community Development Board
Cynthia Gubb, Londonderry
Lisa Sullivan, Wilmington
Criminal Justice Council
Former Vermont Attorney General Bill Sorrell, Burlington
Maira Tungatarova, Brattleboro
Shawn Pratt, Bennington
Plumbers Examining Board
Steve Goodrich, North Bennington