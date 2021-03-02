BENNINGTON — "Medical Matters Weekly with Dr. Trey Dobson," a weekly interactive, multiplatform medical-themed talk show from Southwestern Vermont Health Care , will feature Pharmacists Robert Sherman, doctor of pharmacy, and Emilee Bonnier, doctor of pharmacy, as guests on its March 3 show. They will discuss the intense pharmacy requirements necessary to keep pace with vaccinating thousands of people each month.
The show is produced with cooperation from Catamount Access Television and airs live at 2 p.m. on Wednesdays. Viewers can see "Medical Matters Weekly" live on Facebook at facebook.com/svmedicalcenter and facebook.com/CATTVBennington. Those viewing on Facebook will be able to contribute questions through the chat function.
After the program, the video will be available on area public access television stations. On CAT-TV, viewers will find the show on channel 1075 at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, 1:30 p.m. Monday, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 a.m. Friday, and 7 p.m. Saturday. Videos and podcasts are on svhealthcare.org/MedicalMatters, as well as YouTube and on many podcast-hosting platforms, respectively.
Robert Sherman, PharmD, is the director of pharmacy services at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC). He has worked at SVMC in various roles since 1989, starting as at clinical pharmacy specialist in 2004 and directing the department starting in 2015. He received his bachelor's and doctorate in Pharmacy from the University of Connecticut. He completed a residency in infectious diseases at Hartford Hospital in Connecticut in 2003 and earned a master's in healthcare administration from Southern New Hampshire University in 2020.
Emilee Bonnier, PharmD, is the pharmacy clinical coordinator and a clinical pharmacist at SVMC. She received her PharmD degree and her bachelor’s in pharmaceutical sciences at Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in New York. She has been employed with SVMC since 2017.
The program’s host, Trey Dobson, MD, is an emergency medicine physician with Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health and serves as chief medical officer for Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. He is an instructor of emergency medicine at Dartmouth Geisel School of Medicine and a member of the Board of Trustees of Dartmouth-Hitchcock. He is past president of the Vermont Medical Society and currently sits on the Governance Council and performs medical practice peer review for the Vermont Program for Quality in Health Care.
To contribute questions in advance of each week’s show, e-mail wellness@svhealthcare.org or post to Facebook with #SVHCMedicalMattersWeekly.
"Medical Matters Weekly" is an interactive, mulitplatform guest-driven talk show. It provides a behind-the-scenes perspective on healthcare, including topics like behavioral health, food insecurity, equitable care, and the opioid crisis. The show is produced in partnership with Catamount Access Television and is broadcast on CAT-TV, Greater Northshire Access Television, Facebook Live, YouTube, and podcast platforms.