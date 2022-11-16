Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

These animal friends are available for adoption at Second Chance Animal Center, 1779 Vermont Rt. 7A, Arlington. For more information, visit 2ndchanceanimalcenter.org or call 802-375-2898.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.