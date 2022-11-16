Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Cloudy with occasional light rain...mainly in the morning. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 39F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.