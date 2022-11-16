These animal friends are available for adoption at Second Chance Animal Center, 1779 Vermont Rt. 7A, Arlington. For more information, visit 2ndchanceanimalcenter.org or call 802-375-2898.
Cloudy with occasional light rain...mainly in the morning. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 39F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Updated: November 16, 2022 @ 11:13 am
These animal friends are available for adoption at Second Chance Animal Center, 1779 Vermont Rt. 7A, Arlington. For more information, visit 2ndchanceanimalcenter.org or call 802-375-2898.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.