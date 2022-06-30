Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

These animals are available for adoption at Second Chance Animal Shelter, located at 1779 Vermont Rt. 7a in Arlington. The shelter can be reached at 802-375-2898 or by visiting https://2ndchanceanimalcenter.org/.

