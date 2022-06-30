These animals are available for adoption at Second Chance Animal Shelter, located at 1779 Vermont Rt. 7a in Arlington. The shelter can be reached at 802-375-2898 or by visiting https://2ndchanceanimalcenter.org/.
Breaking
Pets of the Week
These animals are available for adoption at Second Chance Animal Shelter, located at 1779 Vermont Rt. 7a in Arlington. The shelter can be reached at 802-375-2898 or by visiting https://2ndchanceanimalcenter.org/.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.